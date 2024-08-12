KC-135R Landing Gear Swing

Maintainers assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing conduct landing gear swings on a 914th Air Refueling Wing-assigned KC-135R Stratotanker during an inspection at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, August 9, 2024. Gear swing testing is a required element of the U.S. Air Force's regional periodic inspection for KC-135s. As of October 1, 2023, Grissom has conducted these inspections on most Stratotankers assigned to Air Force Reserve Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 15:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934065
|VIRIN:
|240809-F-LI355-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110509975
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
