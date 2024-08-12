KC-135R Landing Gear Swing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maintainers assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing conduct landing gear swings on a 914th Air Refueling Wing-assigned KC-135R Stratotanker during an inspection at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, August 9, 2024. Gear swing testing is a required element of the U.S. Air Force's regional periodic inspection for KC-135s. As of October 1, 2023, Grissom has conducted these inspections on most Stratotankers assigned to Air Force Reserve Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)