KC-135R Landing Gear Swing

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alexis Morris 

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    Maintainers assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing conduct landing gear swings on a 914th Air Refueling Wing-assigned KC-135R Stratotanker during an inspection at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, August 9, 2024. Gear swing testing is a required element of the U.S. Air Force's regional periodic inspection for KC-135s. As of October 1, 2023, Grissom has conducted these inspections on most Stratotankers assigned to Air Force Reserve Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 15:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934065
    VIRIN: 240809-F-LI355-1001
    Filename: DOD_110509975
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, US

