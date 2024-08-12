Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct incentive training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 13, 2024. Drill instructors administer incentive training to recruits in order to correct deficiencies and increase discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 15:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934064
|VIRIN:
|240813-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110509967
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Delta Company Incentive Training, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
