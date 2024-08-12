Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Medical Personnel Bring Civilian Skills to the Fight

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Kristin Porter 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    Maj. Margarita Chmykhalova and Lt. Col. Matthew Koopmann, both of the 915th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, explain that many Army Reserve medical providers and Soldiers do similar jobs in their civilian lives, meaning they're bringing incredible medical skillsets to the military battlefield. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Lt. Col. Kristin Porter)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 15:34
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: ALASKA, US

    US Army Reserve
    Army Medicine
    807th MCDS
    FRSD

