Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    L2A2 Minden Airport Interviews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MINDEN, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Caleb Pautz 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Sgt. Richard Rivera, a fueling supply specialist assigned to Echo Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, and Spc. Emmanuel Dumbe, a fueling supply specialist assigned to Echo Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, describe their roles and responsibilities offering ground support at a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) for a Long Range Air Assault (L2A2) in Minden La., August 14, 2023

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 13:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 934028
    VIRIN: 240814-A-CN472-6281
    Filename: DOD_110509528
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: MINDEN, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, L2A2 Minden Airport Interviews, by SGT Caleb Pautz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    AASLT
    L2A2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download