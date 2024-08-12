L2A2 Minden Airport Interviews

U.S. Army Sgt. Richard Rivera, a fueling supply specialist assigned to Echo Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, and Spc. Emmanuel Dumbe, a fueling supply specialist assigned to Echo Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, describe their roles and responsibilities offering ground support at a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) for a Long Range Air Assault (L2A2) in Minden La., August 14, 2023
|08.14.2024
|08.15.2024 13:09
|Interviews
|934028
|240814-A-CN472-6281
|DOD_110509528
|00:04:48
|MINDEN, LOUISIANA, US
|0
|0
