Releasable Basemap Tiles, the Army's Next Gen Web Map, now includes "Not intact" features. These include bridges, roads, and tunnels that are under construction, damaged, destoryed, dismantled, or unmaintained. They are shown in a bright yellow color to warn the Soldier of danger.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 12:32
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|934020
|VIRIN:
|240815-D-XK314-1085
|PIN:
|0001
|Filename:
|DOD_110509446
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maps for a Changing World: Releasable Basemap Tiles, by Douglas Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.