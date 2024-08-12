Maps for a Changing World: Releasable Basemap Tiles

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Releasable Basemap Tiles, the Army's Next Gen Web Map, now includes "Not intact" features. These include bridges, roads, and tunnels that are under construction, damaged, destoryed, dismantled, or unmaintained. They are shown in a bright yellow color to warn the Soldier of danger.