    Maps for a Changing World: Releasable Basemap Tiles

    ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Douglas Caldwell 

    U.S. Army Geospatial Center

    Releasable Basemap Tiles, the Army's Next Gen Web Map, now includes "Not intact" features. These include bridges, roads, and tunnels that are under construction, damaged, destoryed, dismantled, or unmaintained. They are shown in a bright yellow color to warn the Soldier of danger.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 12:32
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 934020
    VIRIN: 240815-D-XK314-1085
    PIN: 0001
    Filename: DOD_110509446
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maps for a Changing World: Releasable Basemap Tiles, by Douglas Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Geospatial Center
    AGC
    Releasable Basemap Tiles
    RBT
    Not intact features

