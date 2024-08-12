Large Scale, Long Range Air Assault to JRTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) air assault into the Joint Regional Training Center (JRTC) at Ft. Johnson, LA as part of a large scale, long range air assault (L2A2) that the 101st launched from Ft. Campbell, KY to JRTC on the night of August 14, 2024. L2A2 means delivering one brigade combat team over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, arriving as a cohesive element where the enemy least expects it, capable of fighting behind enemy lines for 14 or more days.