Soldiers from the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) air assault into the Joint Regional Training Center (JRTC) at Ft. Johnson, LA as part of a large scale, long range air assault (L2A2) that the 101st launched from Ft. Campbell, KY to JRTC on the night of August 14, 2024. L2A2 means delivering one brigade combat team over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, arriving as a cohesive element where the enemy least expects it, capable of fighting behind enemy lines for 14 or more days.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 13:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934015
|VIRIN:
|240814-A-KQ181-9175
|Filename:
|DOD_110509315
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|FT. JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Large Scale, Long Range Air Assault to JRTC, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.