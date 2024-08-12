Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Large Scale, Long Range Air Assault to JRTC

    FT. JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) air assault into the Joint Regional Training Center (JRTC) at Ft. Johnson, LA as part of a large scale, long range air assault (L2A2) that the 101st launched from Ft. Campbell, KY to JRTC on the night of August 14, 2024. L2A2 means delivering one brigade combat team over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, arriving as a cohesive element where the enemy least expects it, capable of fighting behind enemy lines for 14 or more days.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 13:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934015
    VIRIN: 240814-A-KQ181-9175
    Filename: DOD_110509315
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: FT. JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

    101st Airborne
    JRTC
    Air Assault
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    L2A2

