U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen "Tracker" Thomas, commander, Savannah Combat Readiness Center (CRTC),Ga. gives his inside perspective on what it's like to fly a combat mission as a fighter pilot. The CRTC hosts numerous fourth and fifth-generation fighter exercises each year and this is what many of the pilots that come here execute during training missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Dustin Cole and Staff Sgt. Zachary Dunn) (Royalty-free music from bensound.com)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 13:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|934013
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-HO038-4414
|Filename:
|DOD_110509307
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, What's it like to fly an air-to-air combat mission?, by SSgt Zachary Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
