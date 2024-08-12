What's it like to fly an air-to-air combat mission?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen "Tracker" Thomas, commander, Savannah Combat Readiness Center (CRTC),Ga. gives his inside perspective on what it's like to fly a combat mission as a fighter pilot. The CRTC hosts numerous fourth and fifth-generation fighter exercises each year and this is what many of the pilots that come here execute during training missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Dustin Cole and Staff Sgt. Zachary Dunn) (Royalty-free music from bensound.com)