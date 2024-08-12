Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What's it like to fly an air-to-air combat mission?

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Dunn 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen "Tracker" Thomas, commander, Savannah Combat Readiness Center (CRTC),Ga. gives his inside perspective on what it's like to fly a combat mission as a fighter pilot. The CRTC hosts numerous fourth and fifth-generation fighter exercises each year and this is what many of the pilots that come here execute during training missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Dustin Cole and Staff Sgt. Zachary Dunn) (Royalty-free music from bensound.com)

    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Air National Guard
    NGB
    Fighter Pilot
    Combat Ready
    Air Dominance

