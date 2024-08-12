Around the Air Force: Risk and Readiness, Bamboo Eagle, and Wargame Indo-Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934011" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this week’s look around the Air Force, Chief of Staff General David Allvin’s Integrating Risk and Readiness campaign focuses on risk management, the Bamboo Eagle exercise showcases commitment to reoptimizing for great power competition, and a new table-top game teaches Airmen the basics of warfare.