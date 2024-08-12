Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the Air Force: Risk and Readiness, Bamboo Eagle, and Wargame Indo-Pacific

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, Chief of Staff General David Allvin’s Integrating Risk and Readiness campaign focuses on risk management, the Bamboo Eagle exercise showcases commitment to reoptimizing for great power competition, and a new table-top game teaches Airmen the basics of warfare.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 12:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934011
    VIRIN: 240815-F-VQ832-1166
    Filename: DOD_110509305
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Risk and Readiness, Bamboo Eagle, and Wargame Indo-Pacific, by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download