As Digital Engineering (DE) continues to become our integrated digital approach to system data and models, understanding its impact through use cases is critical to promote continued fleetwide adoption.
This video series recaps and summarizes DE success stories across various DE disciplines. In this video, Ashlyn Hanrahan, Systems Engineer, Modeling Lead for the Command and Operations Center Division, discusses how MBSE applied to military construction projects saves time and reduces risk.
The ultimate goal is continued recognition that DE is the easy and efficient path to success and innovation.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 11:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934006
|VIRIN:
|240815-N-TG016-2628
|Filename:
|DOD_110509219
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Digital Engineering Success Stories: Model Based Systems Engineering, by Kara McDermott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.