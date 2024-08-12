Interview Regarding Deep Creek Bridge Repair - August 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934001" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chuck Sanders speaks on the importance of routine maintenance of the Deep Creek bridge in Chesapeake, VA while U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Norfolk District proceeds with the Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project.



The bridge will be closed to both waterway and road traffic on August 18th, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for maintenance. This closure is necessary to repair minor damage to the support beams of the current 90-year-old bridge and to ensure public safety during and after the repair.