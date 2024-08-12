Chuck Sanders speaks on the importance of routine maintenance of the Deep Creek bridge in Chesapeake, VA while U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Norfolk District proceeds with the Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project.
The bridge will be closed to both waterway and road traffic on August 18th, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for maintenance. This closure is necessary to repair minor damage to the support beams of the current 90-year-old bridge and to ensure public safety during and after the repair.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 13:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|934001
|VIRIN:
|240815-A-HU469-3413
|Filename:
|DOD_110509027
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Interview Regarding Deep Creek Bridge Repair - August 2024, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.