Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview Regarding Deep Creek Bridge Repair - August 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    Chuck Sanders speaks on the importance of routine maintenance of the Deep Creek bridge in Chesapeake, VA while U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Norfolk District proceeds with the Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project.

    The bridge will be closed to both waterway and road traffic on August 18th, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for maintenance. This closure is necessary to repair minor damage to the support beams of the current 90-year-old bridge and to ensure public safety during and after the repair.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 13:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 934001
    VIRIN: 240815-A-HU469-3413
    Filename: DOD_110509027
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview Regarding Deep Creek Bridge Repair - August 2024, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Virginia
    Chesapeake
    Deep Creek Bridge
    Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download