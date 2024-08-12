L2A2 Tunica Air Center-Extended

Forward arming and refueling point (FARP) operations during the large-scale long-range air assault by the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) on Aug. 13, 2024 at the Tunica Air Center in Tunica, Miss.
The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts a large-scale, long-range (L2A2) Air Assault in support of 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) 24-10 rotation at Fort Johnson, La. Large-scale, long-range Air Assault (L2A2) allows the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to rapidly concentrate highly lethal, low-signature, and cohesive combat forces from dispersed locations to overwhelm adversaries at a place and time of our choosing. L2A2 means delivering one brigade combat team over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, arriving as a cohesive element where the enemy least expects it, capable of fighting behind enemy lines for 14 or more days.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 09:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933989
|VIRIN:
|240813-A-HR590-2549
|Filename:
|DOD_110508466
|Length:
|00:07:45
|Location:
|TUNICA, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
