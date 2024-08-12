U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Squads across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete for the title, Best Squad. The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition challenges squads with their teamwork, communication and cohesion, while also putting each Soldier’s technical skills, tactical expertise, endurance and determination to the test. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-level skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top squad. The top squad will compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition! (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)