    5-4 ADAR Kriegsspiel

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    The 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command conduct the 2024 Kriegsspiel Event, June 5 at Ansbach, Germany. In this event, the command team gathers to engage in a board-style game centered around the Battle of Gettysburg. Participants maneuver pieces and send dispatches from the Army level down to the Corps and Division levels. The aim is to highlight the significance of the commander's intent, as players can only communicate through written dispatches, which take several turns to reach their recipients.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 08:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 933980
    VIRIN: 240605-A-MQ729-9839
    Filename: DOD_110508282
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

    Air and Missile Defense
    Stronger Together
    Kriegsspiel Event
    ADAR

