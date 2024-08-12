5-4 ADAR Kriegsspiel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command conduct the 2024 Kriegsspiel Event, June 5 at Ansbach, Germany. In this event, the command team gathers to engage in a board-style game centered around the Battle of Gettysburg. Participants maneuver pieces and send dispatches from the Army level down to the Corps and Division levels. The aim is to highlight the significance of the commander's intent, as players can only communicate through written dispatches, which take several turns to reach their recipients.