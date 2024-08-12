The 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command conduct the 2024 Kriegsspiel Event, June 5 at Ansbach, Germany. In this event, the command team gathers to engage in a board-style game centered around the Battle of Gettysburg. Participants maneuver pieces and send dispatches from the Army level down to the Corps and Division levels. The aim is to highlight the significance of the commander's intent, as players can only communicate through written dispatches, which take several turns to reach their recipients.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 08:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|933980
|VIRIN:
|240605-A-MQ729-9839
|Filename:
|DOD_110508282
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 5-4 ADAR Kriegsspiel, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.