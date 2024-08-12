Germany Joins the UNC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Representatives from Germany and the United Nations Command Member States gather at Barker Field, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, to recognize the accession of Germany into the United Nations Command on Aug. 2, 2024. The United Nations Command welcomed Germany as its newest member state. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall)