Germany Joins the UNC

Representatives from Germany and the United Nations Command Member States gather at Barker Field, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, to recognize the accession of Germany into the United Nations Command on Aug. 2, 2024. The United Nations Command welcomed Germany as its newest member state. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 01:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933976
|VIRIN:
|240802-A-CW191-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110508080
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
