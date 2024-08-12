Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Germany Joins the UNC

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Representatives from Germany and the United Nations Command Member States gather at Barker Field, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, to recognize the accession of Germany into the United Nations Command on Aug. 2, 2024. The United Nations Command welcomed Germany as its newest member state. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 01:50
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    Rebpublic of Korea
    United Nations Command
    United States Forces Korea
    USAG Camp Humphreys
    Gemany

