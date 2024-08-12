Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet MARFORK: Cpl. Ava Hamilton

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.15.2024

    Video by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ava Hamilton, a geospatial intelligence analyst with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, speaks about her time in the U.S. Marine Corps on U.S. Army Garrison Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 15, 2024. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps service component for United States Forces Korea and United Nations Command. MARFORK commands all U.S. Marine Forces assigned to USFK and UNC; as well as advises on the Marine Corps capabilities, support and proper employment of Marine Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 03:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933971
    VIRIN: 240815-M-HA226-1001
    Filename: DOD_110507921
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    South Korea
    Intelligence Analyst
    Camp Humphreys
    MARFORK
    Geospatial Intelligence Analyst

