Meet MARFORK: Cpl. Ava Hamilton

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ava Hamilton, a geospatial intelligence analyst with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, speaks about her time in the U.S. Marine Corps on U.S. Army Garrison Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 15, 2024. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps service component for United States Forces Korea and United Nations Command. MARFORK commands all U.S. Marine Forces assigned to USFK and UNC; as well as advises on the Marine Corps capabilities, support and proper employment of Marine Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dean Gurule)