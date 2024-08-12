Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sight and Sounds: Southeast Botanical Gardens

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.13.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    Sights and Sounds feature of the Southeast Botanical Gardens, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 13, 2024. The gardens include many different animals and fauna to experience. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Logan Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 02:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933969
    VIRIN: 240813-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_110507890
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sight and Sounds: Southeast Botanical Gardens, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

