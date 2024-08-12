Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena Esports Competition

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.30.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    Kadena Esports hosts their monthly gaming competition at the Schilling Community Center, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2024. The event allowed for like-minded service members to convene in friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 01:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933968
    VIRIN: 240730-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_110507889
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    AFN OKINAWA JAPAN GAMING ESPORTS

