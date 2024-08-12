Kadena Air Base's Exchange hosts a back to school fashion show in Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 8, 2024. The event allowed for students to show off their back to school outfits and inspire others. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 01:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933967
|VIRIN:
|240808-M-YD775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110507887
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Back to School Fashion Show, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
