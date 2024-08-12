Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back to School Fashion Show

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.08.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    Kadena Air Base's Exchange hosts a back to school fashion show in Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 8, 2024. The event allowed for students to show off their back to school outfits and inspire others. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 01:18
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Back to School Fashion Show, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

