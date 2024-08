TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE Medical Lanes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Best Squad is competing in the Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2024 from Aug. 10-20 at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.



Day three consisted of Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge (E3B) Medical Lanes. During these lanes, Soldiers are tested on their ability to assess and care for eye wounds, care under fire, treat head injuries, control bleeding, treat abdominal and spinal cord injuries and treat heat casualties.