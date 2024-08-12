The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Best Squad is competing in the Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2024 from Aug. 10-20 at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
Day three consisted of Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge (E3B) Medical Lanes. During these lanes, Soldiers are tested on their ability to assess and care for eye wounds, care under fire, treat head injuries, control bleeding, treat abdominal and spinal cord injuries and treat heat casualties.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 21:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933963
|VIRIN:
|240814-D-NR812-5104
|PIN:
|02
|Filename:
|DOD_110507719
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE Medical Lanes, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.