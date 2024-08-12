7th Infantry Division's Week of the Bayonet 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On the second day of 7th Infantry Division's Week of the Bayonet, teams of seven competed in the "Big 7" challenge which consisted of sprints, kettle bell swings, push-ups, sit-ups, kettle bell squats, deadlifts, and hex bar sprints at Memorial Stadium on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 13, 2024. The Week of the Bayonet is a week-long event with multiple sports and activities that is meant to be friendly competition and increase morale. (U.S. Army video by Ssg. Keaton Habeck)