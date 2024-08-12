Cross-Cultural Firefighting Training at Exercise Northern Strike 24-2

Latvian Air Force Fire Department firefighters participate in vehicle extraction and structural fire training as part of Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Alpena, Michigan, Aug. 13, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center from August 3-17, 2024. More than 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)
