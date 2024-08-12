Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2W0X1 Munitions Systems Specialist reel and interview

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish 

    192nd Wing

    Staff Sgt. Connor Moore, 192nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron munitions systems specialist with the 192nd Maintenance Squadron, 192nd Wing, ensures the F-22 Raptors are locked and loaded with the best munitions. The 192nd Wing's munition systems specialists manage all aspects of nonnuclear munitions processes from assembling to inspecting, storing to transporting. Their role is crucial in training and deployed operations – helping the Raptors be more fearsome and accomplish the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

