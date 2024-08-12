9th AS execute aerial refueling during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2

U.S. Airmen from the 9th Airlift Squadron execute aerial refueling in a C-5M Super Galaxy during Exercise Northern Strike 2024-2 over Pennsylvania, Aug. 9, 2024. Northern Strike, one of the Department of Defense’s largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan’s National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|08.09.2024
|08.14.2024 16:30
|B-Roll
|933941
|240814-F-PU288-1001
|DOD_110507185
|00:00:53
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|0
|0
