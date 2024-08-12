video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This Team Kirtland Talks video is hosted by Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Antonio Cooper, 377 ABW command chief, at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., July 30, 2024. In the video, Power and Cooper discuss the mission of the 377th ABW, the helping agency video series and address questions from members of Team Kirtland. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)