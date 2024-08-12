This Team Kirtland Talks video is hosted by Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Antonio Cooper, 377 ABW command chief, at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., July 30, 2024. In the video, Power and Cooper discuss the mission of the 377th ABW, the helping agency video series and address questions from members of Team Kirtland. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 16:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|933940
|VIRIN:
|240730-F-ST571-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110507162
|Length:
|00:06:12
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Kirtland Talks, by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
