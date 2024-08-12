Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct refueling operations at the forward arming and refueling point (FARP) in Oxford, Miss. Air Center on August 13, 2024.
The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts a large-scale, long-range (L2A2) Air Assault in support of 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Johnson, La. L2A2 allows the 101ABN DIV AA to rapidly concentrate highly lethal, low-signature, and cohesive combat forces from dispersed locations to overwhelm adversaries. L2A2 means delivering one brigade combat team over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, arriving as a cohesive element where the enemy least expects it, capable of fighting behind enemy lines for 14 or more days.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 00:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933937
|VIRIN:
|240813-A-PG421-1626
|Filename:
|DOD_110507148
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, L2A2 Oxford-University Airport, by SPC Joseph Enoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.