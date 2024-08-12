Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard breaks ground on wellness center focused on holistic health

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Members of the Oklahoma legislature, Oklahoma National Guard, Oklahoma Military Department gathered alongside Flintco Construction at the Oklahoma City Military Complex, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, to break ground on the OKNG’s Wellness Center. The 32,000 square foot facility, constructed by Flintco Construction and designed by Larson Design Group, replaces the previous physical fitness facility located at the Oklahoma City Military Complex (previously the OKNG Regional Training Institute), projected completion for late 2025. The wellness center will expand focus on two primary functions, including physical and mental fitness. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)

    Mr. Jason Robison
    Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino
    Adjutant General of Oklahoma
    Oklahoma National Guard breaks ground on wellness center focused on holistic health

