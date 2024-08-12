TRADOC Best Squad, Intelligence Center of Excellence team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933933" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the Intelligence Center of Excellence Best Squad conducts portions of the E3B expert assessment, Aug. 14, 2024. U.S. Army Soldiers from the Intelligence Center of Excellence complete a myriad of tasks as part of the E3B exercise that allows Soldiers to train and obtain the Expert Soldier, Expert Infantry and Expert Field Medical Badges.