U.S Soldiers assigned to units across the Army Training and Doctrine Command conduct day 3 Medical Lanes portion of the TRADOC Best Squad competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Aug. 14, 2024. TRADOC’s Best Squad Competition tests each squad’s ability to work as a team, complete common Soldier tasks and push the competitors to be all they can be.( U.S Army Video by Sgt. Crist Joseph).
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 15:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933928
|VIRIN:
|240814-A-AV192-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110506967
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TRADOC Best Squad day 3, by SGT Crist Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
