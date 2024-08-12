Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat medic drone training, Northern Strike 24-2

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe 

    109th Air Wing

    U.S. Army soldiers, assigned as combat medics with the 437th Ground Ambulance Company from Riverside, California, perform simulated medical care and train on innovative medical drone technology during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from Aug. 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Northern Strike
    NS242

