    Official Trailer | Voice over the Horizon - A Thomas Begay Story (AFN Version)

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Video by Cpl. Alexis French, Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Oneg Plisner

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Thomas H. Begay, Navajo Code Talker of WW2, tells his story from his roots in the heart of Navajo territory to the front lines of America’s bloodiest battles, from his home in Albuquerque, NM, Nov 2, 2023. Begay served at the battle of Iwo Jima as well as the Chosin Reservoir, and went on to serve in the Bureau of Indian Affairs as an employment assistance officer, aiding hundreds of Navajos in finding skills and jobs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Alexis French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 15:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933926
    VIRIN: 231102-M-FJ221-8555
    Filename: DOD_110506919
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

