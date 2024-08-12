2023 Whiteman Day at Mizzou

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Missouri Airmen and guests were invited to attend Whiteman Day at Mizzou on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri. Team Whiteman was treated to a tailgate and reserved seating at the military appreciation football game between the University of Missouri-Columbia and the University of Tennessee, as well as a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flyover during the national anthem. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Mundwiller)