    2023 Whiteman Day at Mizzou

    COLUMBIA, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Mundwiller 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Missouri Airmen and guests were invited to attend Whiteman Day at Mizzou on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri. Team Whiteman was treated to a tailgate and reserved seating at the military appreciation football game between the University of Missouri-Columbia and the University of Tennessee, as well as a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flyover during the national anthem. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Mundwiller)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 14:57
    Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US

    Missouri National Guard
    University of Missouri
    131st Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit stealth bomber

