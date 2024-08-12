Missouri Airmen and guests were invited to attend Whiteman Day at Mizzou on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri. Team Whiteman was treated to a tailgate and reserved seating at the military appreciation football game between the University of Missouri-Columbia and the University of Tennessee, as well as a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flyover during the national anthem. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Mundwiller)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 14:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933922
|VIRIN:
|231121-Z-LT516-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110506871
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, MISSOURI, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
|Hometown:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Whiteman Day at Mizzou, by TSgt Stephanie Mundwiller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.