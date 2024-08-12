Travis delivers humanitarian aid to Central America 

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





A b-roll video of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 21st Airlift Squadron delivering humanitarian aid cargo to Central America in support of the Denton Program, July 26-30. The combined humanitarian efforts involved transporting 94,100 pounds of essential supplies from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, and Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, and Cooperative Security Location, Comalapa, El Salvador. The shipment included clothing, household goods, medical supplies, toys, school supplies and other essential daily items. (U.S. Air Force video of Chustine Minoda)