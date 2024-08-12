Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis delivers humanitarian aid to Central America 

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A b-roll video of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 21st Airlift Squadron delivering humanitarian aid cargo to Central America in support of the Denton Program, July 26-30.  The combined humanitarian efforts involved transporting 94,100 pounds of essential supplies from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, and Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, and Cooperative Security Location, Comalapa, El Salvador. The shipment included clothing, household goods, medical supplies, toys, school supplies and other essential daily items.  (U.S. Air Force video of Chustine Minoda)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933920
    VIRIN: 240726-F-FM924-1001
    Filename: DOD_110506841
    Length: 00:07:07
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Little Rock
    Charleston
    El Salvador
    Humanitarian
    Honduras
    Denton Program

