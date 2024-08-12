Travis delivers humanitarian aid to Central America 

A b-roll video of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 21st Airlift Squadron delivering humanitarian aid cargo to Central America in support of the Denton Program, July 26-30. The combined humanitarian efforts involved transporting 94,100 pounds of essential supplies from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, and Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, and Cooperative Security Location, Comalapa, El Salvador. The shipment included clothing, household goods, medical supplies, toys, school supplies and other essential daily items. (U.S. Air Force video of Chustine Minoda)
Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 14:47
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|933920
VIRIN:
|240726-F-FM924-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110506841
Length:
|00:07:07
Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
