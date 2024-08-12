Who: Fires Center of Excellence Best Squad from 428th Field Artillery Brigade
What: Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition - The week-long competition will assess the squads technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. Medical Lanes assess candidates ability to assess and care for eye wounds, care under fire, treat head injuries, control bleeding, treat abdominal and spinal cord injuries and treat heat casualties.
When: Aug. 14, 2024
Where: Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
Why: The Best Squad Competition displays what it means to be an expert at the basics and builds upon the professionalism of U.S. Army Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 14:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933919
|VIRIN:
|240814-D-NR812-5463
|PIN:
|01
|Filename:
|DOD_110506818
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE Medical Lanes - B-Roll, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS
