TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE Medical Lanes - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933919" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Who: Fires Center of Excellence Best Squad from 428th Field Artillery Brigade



What: Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition - The week-long competition will assess the squads technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. Medical Lanes assess candidates ability to assess and care for eye wounds, care under fire, treat head injuries, control bleeding, treat abdominal and spinal cord injuries and treat heat casualties.



When: Aug. 14, 2024



Where: Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.



Why: The Best Squad Competition displays what it means to be an expert at the basics and builds upon the professionalism of U.S. Army Soldiers.