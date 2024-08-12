Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE Medical Lanes - B-Roll

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Who: Fires Center of Excellence Best Squad from 428th Field Artillery Brigade

    What: Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition - The week-long competition will assess the squads technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. Medical Lanes assess candidates ability to assess and care for eye wounds, care under fire, treat head injuries, control bleeding, treat abdominal and spinal cord injuries and treat heat casualties.

    When: Aug. 14, 2024

    Where: Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

    Why: The Best Squad Competition displays what it means to be an expert at the basics and builds upon the professionalism of U.S. Army Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 14:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933919
    VIRIN: 240814-D-NR812-5463
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110506818
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Be All You Can Be
    FCoE
    TRADOC Best Squad
    Army Professionals

