I Am NDW Profile - Financial Awareness Day

Take control of your finances today! Did you know that you can access free financial services from skilled personal finance managers at Naval District Washington's Fleet and Family Support Centers? Whether you're a service member or a DoD civilian, we're here to help you achieve financial readiness.
Don't miss out on this valuable resource - watch as John Karg, regional work and family life advisor, shares additional tips for financial awareness day. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)
