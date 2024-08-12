I Am NDW Profile - Financial Awareness Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Take control of your finances today! Did you know that you can access free financial services from skilled personal finance managers at Naval District Washington's Fleet and Family Support Centers? Whether you're a service member or a DoD civilian, we're here to help you achieve financial readiness.

Don't miss out on this valuable resource - watch as John Karg, regional work and family life advisor, shares additional tips for financial awareness day. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)