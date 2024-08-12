Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I Am NDW Profile - Financial Awareness Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Take control of your finances today! Did you know that you can access free financial services from skilled personal finance managers at Naval District Washington's Fleet and Family Support Centers? Whether you're a service member or a DoD civilian, we're here to help you achieve financial readiness.
    Don't miss out on this valuable resource - watch as John Karg, regional work and family life advisor, shares additional tips for financial awareness day. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 13:00
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 933911
    VIRIN: 240814-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110506534
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am NDW Profile - Financial Awareness Day, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    August
    2024
    I Am NDW
    Financial Awareness Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download