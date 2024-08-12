Airmen selected for promotion to master sergeant recite the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Charge at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Aug. 2024. The video was created to be shared during a SNCO induction course. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 12:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933907
|VIRIN:
|240813-F-UQ930-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110506472
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SNCO Charge, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.