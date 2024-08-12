Monroe Regional Airport L2A2 Day 1 B-Roll

Video of FARP operations during the large-scale long-range air assault by the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) on Aug. 13, 2024 at Monroe Regional Airport in Monroe, La.
Large-scale, long-range Air Assault (L2A2) allows the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to rapidly concentrate highly lethal, low-signature, and cohesive combat forces from dispersed locations to overwhelm adversaries at a place and time of our choosing. L2A2 means delivering one brigade combat team over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, arriving as a cohesive element where the enemy least expects it, capable of fighting behind enemy lines for 14 or more days.
|08.13.2024
|08.14.2024 12:35
|B-Roll
|933905
|240813-A-JO779-7443
|DOD_110506441
|00:02:50
|MONROE, LOUISIANA, US
|0
|0
