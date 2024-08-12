Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monroe Regional Airport L2A2 Day 1 B-Roll

    MONROE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Spc. Brianna Badder 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Video of FARP operations during the large-scale long-range air assault by the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) on Aug. 13, 2024 at Monroe Regional Airport in Monroe, La.

    Large-scale, long-range Air Assault (L2A2) allows the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to rapidly concentrate highly lethal, low-signature, and cohesive combat forces from dispersed locations to overwhelm adversaries at a place and time of our choosing. L2A2 means delivering one brigade combat team over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, arriving as a cohesive element where the enemy least expects it, capable of fighting behind enemy lines for 14 or more days.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 12:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933905
    VIRIN: 240813-A-JO779-7443
    Filename: DOD_110506441
    Length: 00:02:50
    MONROE, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monroe Regional Airport L2A2 Day 1 B-Roll, by SPC Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    L2A2

