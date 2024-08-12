Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Corey McCaleb Why I Serve

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Lyca Williams 

    1st Cavalry Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Corey McCaleb, a fire direction control chief with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, shares why he serves at Fort Cavazos, TX, August 9th, 2024. McCaleb shares that he’s following in the footsteps of both his grandparents who served in the military. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lyca Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 11:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933894
    VIRIN: 240809-A-LQ843-1004
    Filename: DOD_110506288
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Mortar
    1st Cavalry Division
    9th Cavalry Regiment
    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Fort Cavazos
    Fire Direction Control Chief

