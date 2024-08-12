Staff Sgt. Corey McCaleb Why I Serve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Corey McCaleb, a fire direction control chief with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, shares why he serves at Fort Cavazos, TX, August 9th, 2024. McCaleb shares that he’s following in the footsteps of both his grandparents who served in the military. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lyca Williams)