    1st Lt. Aidan Hessler Why I Serve

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Lyca Williams 

    1st Cavalry Division

    U.S. Army 1st LT Aidan Hessler, a mortar platoon leader with 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, shares why he serves at Fort Cavazos, TX, August 9th, 2024. Hessler shares that he enjoyed being a member of a team growing up and wanted to continue being a member of a team in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lyca Williams)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 11:56
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Mortar
    1st Cavalry Division
    9th Cavalry Regiment
    Mortar Platoon
    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Fort Cavazos

