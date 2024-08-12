1st Lt. Aidan Hessler Why I Serve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st LT Aidan Hessler, a mortar platoon leader with 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, shares why he serves at Fort Cavazos, TX, August 9th, 2024. Hessler shares that he enjoyed being a member of a team growing up and wanted to continue being a member of a team in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lyca Williams)