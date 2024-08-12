Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Do the DEOCS!

    CAMP FOGERTY, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Spc. John Vannucci 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Rhode Island National Guard

    Commercial created with the purpose of getting soldiers to participate in the Command Climate Survey.

    Speak up for change! The DEOCS is now available your phone. Help us improve your unit. Click the link below.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 11:41
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 933889
    VIRIN: 240802-Z-NA180-1155
    PIN: 1155
    Filename: DOD_110506227
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: CAMP FOGERTY, RHODE ISLAND, US

    This work, Do the DEOCS!, by SPC John Vannucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DEOCS
    DEOCS Survey

