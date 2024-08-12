Hospital Corpsman Third Class Andrew Cox and Hospitalman Madison Wheeler, Emergency Department/Trauma Center Corpsmen assigned to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, discuss the day-today aspects of working in the emergency department of a Naval medical facility.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 10:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933884
|VIRIN:
|240802-N-FB730-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110506122
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|NEW BERN, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Day in the Life of an Emergency Department Hospital Corpsman, by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.