    A Day in the Life of an Emergency Department Hospital Corpsman

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Hospital Corpsman Third Class Andrew Cox and Hospitalman Madison Wheeler, Emergency Department/Trauma Center Corpsmen assigned to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, discuss the day-today aspects of working in the emergency department of a Naval medical facility.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 10:39
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: NEW BERN, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Corpsman
    Trauma Center
    Emergency Department
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    NMCCL

