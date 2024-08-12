A social media video of service members across the DOD explaining why they serve. (DoD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 12:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933883
|VIRIN:
|240813-F-VS137-8191
|Filename:
|DOD_110506048
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I serve, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.