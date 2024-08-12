Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I serve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    A social media video of service members across the DOD explaining why they serve. (DoD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 12:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933883
    VIRIN: 240813-F-VS137-8191
    Filename: DOD_110506048
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I serve, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    Service
    Pentagon
    CJCS
    VCJCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download