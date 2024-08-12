Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKC Baseball Club hosts Fort Sill

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Oklahoma City Baseball Club hosted FCOE's Commanding General MG Phil Brooks, the Fort Sill Half Section, part of the Fort Sill K-9 team and Fort Sill ADA and FA equipment and personnel to their annual Military Appreciation Night held on Aug. 10 at the Chickasaw Ballpark. MG Brooks enlisted a group of Army recruits, welcomed guests to the game and threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Attendees were also treated to a demonstration from one of the Fort Sill K9s and the Half Section mounted color guard, as well as some between-inning games!

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 10:28
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US

