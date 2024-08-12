The Oklahoma City Baseball Club hosted FCOE's Commanding General MG Phil Brooks, the Fort Sill Half Section, part of the Fort Sill K-9 team and Fort Sill ADA and FA equipment and personnel to their annual Military Appreciation Night held on Aug. 10 at the Chickasaw Ballpark. MG Brooks enlisted a group of Army recruits, welcomed guests to the game and threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Attendees were also treated to a demonstration from one of the Fort Sill K9s and the Half Section mounted color guard, as well as some between-inning games!
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 10:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933879
|VIRIN:
|240810-O-KP881-4526
|Filename:
|DOD_110505886
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, OKC Baseball Club hosts Fort Sill, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.