OKC Baseball Club hosts Fort Sill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933879" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club hosted FCOE's Commanding General MG Phil Brooks, the Fort Sill Half Section, part of the Fort Sill K-9 team and Fort Sill ADA and FA equipment and personnel to their annual Military Appreciation Night held on Aug. 10 at the Chickasaw Ballpark. MG Brooks enlisted a group of Army recruits, welcomed guests to the game and threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Attendees were also treated to a demonstration from one of the Fort Sill K9s and the Half Section mounted color guard, as well as some between-inning games!