Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Van Voorhis Elementary School Ribbon Cutting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Fort Knox and DoDEA officials celebrate the opening of the new 21st century Van Voorhis Elementary School with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Fort Knox, Kentucky August 13, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 08:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933872
    VIRIN: 240813-A-GF376-1001
    Filename: DOD_110505818
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Van Voorhis Elementary School Ribbon Cutting, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download