B-Roll: 1st LAR Bn. participates in live-fire range during Exercise Predator’s Run 24

U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, participate in a live-fire range during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 23-28, 2024. During Rapid Deployment Exercise, 1st LAR rapidly deployed from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, U.S., to Australia by strategic lift and rail to participate in the 1st Brigade, Australian Army led, Exercise Predator’s Run 24. Exercise Predator’s run 24 provides Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 reinforced by 1st LAR, the opportunity to conduct training missions as a Marine Air Ground Task Force, while integrating command and control, aviation, logistics, off-continent and Allied capabilities to increase security and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Earik Barton)