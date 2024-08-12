Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Back to School Bingo

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.07.2024

    Video by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    The USO Sasebo held a "Back to School Bingo" event for school-aged children at the USO Sasebo Nimitz on August 8th. The event helped to prepare the students for the coming school year by providing some school supplies for winners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 01:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933864
    VIRIN: 240808-N-OR754-9137
    Filename: DOD_110505387
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    USO Sasebo
    Back to School Bingo

