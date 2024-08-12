USO Back to School Bingo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





The USO Sasebo held a "Back to School Bingo" event for school-aged children at the USO Sasebo Nimitz on August 8th. The event helped to prepare the students for the coming school year by providing some school supplies for winners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)