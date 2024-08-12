The USO Sasebo held a "Back to School Bingo" event for school-aged children at the USO Sasebo Nimitz on August 8th. The event helped to prepare the students for the coming school year by providing some school supplies for winners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 01:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933864
|VIRIN:
|240808-N-OR754-9137
|Filename:
|DOD_110505387
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Back to School Bingo, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.