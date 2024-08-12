Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saikai Summerfest 2024

    JAPAN

    08.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Fields and Petty Officer 3rd Class Orion Shotton

    AFN Sasebo

    On August 12th Naval Beach Unit 7(NBU-7) participated in a local Japanese festival at Yokoseura Park. The event was to build relationships with the local community and to come together to have fun. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton and footage taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 01:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933862
    VIRIN: 240812-N-GG032-1725
    Filename: DOD_110505367
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Saikai Summerfest 2024, by PO2 Gabriel Fields and PO3 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    volunteer
    CFAS
    relationship
    community
    NBU-7

