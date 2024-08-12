Saikai Summerfest 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On August 12th Naval Beach Unit 7(NBU-7) participated in a local Japanese festival at Yokoseura Park. The event was to build relationships with the local community and to come together to have fun. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton and footage taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)