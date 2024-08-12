The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Best Squad is competing in the Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2024 from Aug. 10-20 at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
Day two consisted of Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge (E3B) Weapons Lanes. During these lanes, soldiers perform tasks like loading and unloading weapons, fixing malfunctions and checking functions.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 23:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933859
|VIRIN:
|240813-D-NR812-5404
|PIN:
|04
|Filename:
|DOD_110505347
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Best Squad Competition - FCoE Squad - Day 2, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.