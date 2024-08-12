Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW hosts inaugural LZSO course

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st and 8th Fighter Wings participate in a landing zone safety officer course at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 5-16, 2024. This comprehensive training marked the first LZSO course on the Korean Peninsula, involving air traffic controllers, airfield operations officers, and radar, airfield, and weather systems personnel. This initiative ensures the swift and safe establishment and operation of airfields anytime, anywhere, reinforcing the 51st FW’s commitment to always being ready to “Fight Tonight!” (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 22:35
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    ACE
    ATC
    LZSO
    51st OSS
    agile combat employment
    multicpable Airmen

