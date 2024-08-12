51st FW hosts inaugural LZSO course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st and 8th Fighter Wings participate in a landing zone safety officer course at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 5-16, 2024. This comprehensive training marked the first LZSO course on the Korean Peninsula, involving air traffic controllers, airfield operations officers, and radar, airfield, and weather systems personnel. This initiative ensures the swift and safe establishment and operation of airfields anytime, anywhere, reinforcing the 51st FW’s commitment to always being ready to “Fight Tonight!” (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)