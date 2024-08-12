Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wai Momi - August

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Aloha and welcome to Wai Momi, also known as “Waters of Pearl.” Commander Navy Region Hawaii’s monthly series shares with you stories of its service members, historical narratives of the region and the lifestyle it fosters with its community. The contents do not necessarily reflect the official views of the U.S. government, the Department of Defense, and the military branch of services and do not imply endorsement thereof. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 21:59
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Wai Momi

