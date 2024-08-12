Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: Weapons Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), participates in live-fire ranges during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.27.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force –Darwin 24.3, participate in a live-fire range as a part of Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 27, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade. MRF-D 24.3 is integrated into the Australian Defence Force order of battle, conducting warfighting and live-fire field evolutions, with a focus on executing and integrating offensive, defensive, and counterattack maneuvers, emphasizing combined arms in support of maneuver. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres) 

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 23:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933852
    VIRIN: 240727-M-IP954-4001
    Filename: DOD_110505231
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Marines
    LFX
    MRF-D
     USMCNews
    Predator’s Run   
    I MEF Summer Series

